EQT Announces CFO Transition Plan

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2023

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced the planned transition of David Khani, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective in July 2023. EQT will be conducting a search to identify a successor and Mr. Khani will work closely with the Board to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

EQT_Logo.jpg

"This transition marks the end of an amazing chapter in Dave's career. He has been an integral part of our team since 2020, and we are forever grateful for his stellar contributions to our company," said Toby Z. Rice, President and CEO.

"Dave was brought into EQT at a pivotal time and had clear objectives to help us turn around EQT; and he delivered. Dave has successfully positioned the company with a promising future through many efforts, including designing and executing a debt repayment strategy, improving our credit ratings and facilitating our capital allocation plans. He tackled these projects with heart and urgency, and his leadership contributed to our company moving from a challenging balance sheet position back to investment grade in record time. He not only achieved his goals but did so with the professionalism and thoughtfulness that those of us lucky enough to work with him will forever remember. I am immensely thankful for Dave, as a colleague and a friend, and I am excited to see him move on to the next phase in his life."

Dave Khani said, "I am thankful for having spent the last three years working with Toby and team. I've been amazed at how much this organization has accomplished in such a short period of time and I am grateful to have been part of that evolution. EQT is truly a unique company, with a world class asset base, an exceptional culture, a proven development model and a strong balance sheet. I am proud to have left my mark on the company and I look forward to my next chapter in life."

Investor Contact:
Cameron Horwitz
Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
412.395.2555
[email protected]

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.com.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, including those relating to the transition, are forward-looking and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

favicon.png?sn=NE12917&sd=2023-02-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eqt-announces-cfo-transition-plan-301745407.html

SOURCE EQT Corporation (EQT-IR)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE12917&Transmission_Id=202302131615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE12917&DateId=20230213
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.