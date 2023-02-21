NEW BRAUNFELS, Tx., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc ( TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on February 27, 2023. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.
Investors and other interested parties can access the call and webcast in the following ways:
What: TaskUs Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call and webcast
When: Monday, February 27, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Toll-Free and Toll Dial-In Numbers: 877-407-2988 / +1 201-389-0923
Live Webcast:https://ir.taskus.com/
Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.taskus.com/. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.
About TaskUs
TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in fast-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 48,700 employees across twenty-eight locations in 14 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.
Investor Contact
Alan Katz
Investor Relations
[email protected]
Media Contact
Lisa Wolford
Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE TaskUs, Inc.