NEW BRAUNFELS, Tx., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc ( TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on February 27, 2023. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



Investors and other interested parties can access the call and webcast in the following ways:

What: TaskUs Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call and webcast

When: Monday, February 27, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-Free and Toll Dial-In Numbers: 877-407-2988 / +1 201-389-0923

Live Webcast: https://ir.taskus.com/

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.taskus.com/ . The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in fast-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 48,700 employees across twenty-eight locations in 14 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

