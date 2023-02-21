AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, has again achieved the Platinum level rating in recognition of its sustainability efforts from EcoVadis. The Platinum rating places Aptar among the top 1% of the more than 90,000 companies rated by EcoVadis across all industries.

“We are extremely proud to once again achieve Platinum status from EcoVadis due to our continued progress in key sustainability areas of environmental stewardship, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “This recognition reflects our shared values: to act ethically and responsibly, to foster a diverse team and capitalize on this strength, to care for each other and our planet, to source renewable energy, and to further a circular economy where packaging is reused and recycled.”

EcoVadis has grown to be a highly trusted provider of business sustainability ratings and its methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000, covering 200+ spend categories and 170+ countries. The Sustainability Scorecard illustrates performance across 21 indicators in four themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

Beth Holland, Vice President, Aptar Global Sustainability, shared, “We use the EcoVadis assessment to help inform our sustainability strategy and have taken actions to progress year over year. The hard work and dedication of many Aptar team members propels us forward on key sustainability topics. Our achievement of the Platinum EcoVadis score demonstrates our unwavering commitment to care for our planet and drive towards a more circular plastics economy.”

As a partner to many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar designs its products and processes with people and the planet in mind. The Company’s focus on eco-design of products and science-based targets is aligned to that of its partners such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and many other organizations who are contributing to a more circular economy. Aptar is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact and the CE100 Network, and released a stand-alone publish report endorsing the Task Force on Climate-Rated Financial Disclosures. Aptar was recently named among the top 15 of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies+2023+by Newsweek and ranked first in its industry category.

For more information on Aptar’s sustainability initiatives, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aptar.com%2Fesg%2F or download Aptar’s latest sustainability report at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aptar.com%2Fesg%2Freporting-center%2F

