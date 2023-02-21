BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that Owen Thomas – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Michael LaBelle – Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a company presentation at the 2023 BofA Securities Financial Services Conference, which will be held at the Conrad Downtown Hotel from February 14-16, 2023, in New York, New York.

The BXP presentation will take place at approximately 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. During the conference, BXP executives may discuss the current operating environment, trends and strategies; development, redevelopment and other investment activities; and other business and financial matters affecting BXP. A live webcast of the BXP presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of BXP’s website at investors.bxp.com. Shortly after the presentation, a replay webcast of the BXP presentation will be available in the same location.

