Seth Klarman recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) is a value investor and Portfolio Manager of the investment partnership The Baupost Group, which he founded in 1983. The guru, who authored the $1,000 book "Margin of Safety," received an economics degree at Cornell University and an MBA at Harvard University.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $6.11Bil. The top holdings were LBTYK(15.10%), LSXMK(8.74%), and QRVO(8.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in AMEX:TMQ by 2,248,729 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.645.

On 02/14/2023, Trilogy Metals Inc traded for a price of $0.5939 per share and a market cap of $87.14Mil. The stock has returned -60.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trilogy Metals Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.60 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.13.

During the quarter, Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,618,000 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 3,994,280. The trade had a 3.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 02/14/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $95 per share and a market cap of $1,214.68Bil. The stock has returned -29.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-book ratio of 4.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.88 and a price-sales ratio of 4.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 7,819,924-share investment in NAS:DBX. Previously, the stock had a 2.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Dropbox Inc traded for a price of $23.84 per share and a market cap of $8.65Bil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dropbox Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.14 and a price-sales ratio of 3.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:FISV by 1,530,000 shares. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.59.

On 02/14/2023, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $116.45 per share and a market cap of $73.95Bil. The stock has returned 19.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 2,950,000-share investment in NYSE:EHC. Previously, the stock had a 2.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.38 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Encompass Health Corp traded for a price of $61.61 per share and a market cap of $6.15Bil. The stock has returned 23.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Encompass Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-book ratio of 4.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

