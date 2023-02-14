Mario Gabelli recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mario J. Gabelli is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GAMCO Investors Inc., the firm he founded in 1977. A 1965 summa cum laude graduate of Fordham University's College of Business Administration, he also holds an M.B.A. from Columbia University Graduate School of Business and honorary doctorates from Fordham University and Roger Williams University.

Gabelli serves on the Boards of Boston College, Roger Williams University, Columbia University Graduate School of Business, the American-Italian Cancer Foundation, the Foundation for Italian Art & Culture and is a Trustee of the Winston Churchill Foundation of the United States and of the E.L. Wiegand Foundation. He was Morningstar's Portfolio Manager of the Year in 1997. He was named Money Manager of the Year by Institutional Investor for 2011 and is a member of Barron's All Star Century Team.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 839 stocks valued at a total of $9.21Bil. The top holdings were HRI(2.59%), GATX(1.77%), and AJRD(1.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 31,323-share investment in NYSE:Y. Previously, the stock had a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $843.86 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $847.79 per share and a market cap of $11.41Bil. The stock has returned 27.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 468,573-share investment in NYSE:TMX. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.97 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Terminix Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $37.87 per share and a market cap of $4.60Bil. The stock has returned -5.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Terminix Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.45, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MLI by 165,228 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.82.

On 02/14/2023, Mueller Industries Inc traded for a price of $72.95 per share and a market cap of $4.15Bil. The stock has returned 27.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mueller Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:ROL by 298,366 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.85.

On 02/14/2023, Rollins Inc traded for a price of $35.95 per share and a market cap of $17.70Bil. The stock has returned 18.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rollins Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-book ratio of 14.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.87 and a price-sales ratio of 6.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 440,541-share investment in NAS:CVET. Previously, the stock had a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.93 during the quarter.

On 02/14/2023, Covetrus Inc traded for a price of $20.99 per share and a market cap of $2.94Bil. The stock has returned 4.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Covetrus Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.