​LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Atlassian Corporation (“Atlassian” or the “Company”) ( TEAM) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities of Atlassian ( TEAM) August 5, 2022 and November 3, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, the defendants made false or misleading statements, or omitted material information, including that macroeconomic factors were hurting Atlassian's business, slowing conversions from free to paid customers was a negative trend, paid user growth had also slowed, and defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading. The lawsuit claims that when the truth was revealed, investors suffered losses.

