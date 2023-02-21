HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.0625 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023 ($0.25 annualized), which is payable March 31, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2023. The Company also provided an operational update including fourth quarter production, sales and capital spending.



Highlights

Increased quarterly cash dividend by 92% to $0.0625 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023 ($0.25 annualized), from $0.0325 per share ($0.13 annualized) in 2022;

Paid $9.3 million in dividends to shareholders in 2022;

Returned additional $6 million to shareholders through share buybacks from initiation of program in November 2022 through February 9, 2023;

Reported fourth quarter 2022 production of approximately 18,175 working interest (“WI”) barrels of oil equivalent (“BOEPD”) or about 14,200 net revenue interest (“NRI”) BOEPD; Production was within VAALCO’s fourth quarter 2022 guidance range and was positively impacted by strong Egypt production but offset by delayed Gabon well timing and related lower-than-expected flow rates, as well as weather and operational delays impacting well tie-ins in Canada; Production by area for the fourth quarter of 2022: Egypt: Approximately 8,850 WI BOEPD or 5,975 NRI BOEPD; Gabon: Approximately 7,075 WI BOEPD or 6,150 NRI BOEPD; Canada: Approximately 2,250 WI BOEPD or 2,075 NRI BOEPD;

Raised full year 2022 production by 43% year-over-year to approximately 10,150 NRI BOEPD;

Generated significant cash flow in 2022 that fully funded record capital investment and shareholder returns;

Fourth quarter 2022 capital spending totaled approximately $55 million (subject to final reconciliation and audit), modestly above the guidance range, primarily due to increased costs in Gabon related to the completion of the Floating, Storage and Offloading vessel (“FSO”) installation and field reconfiguration project at Etame and completion of the drilling program;

In Gabon, the North Tchibala 2H-ST is naturally flowing with no produced water at about 250 gross barrels of oil per day (“BOPD”) and stable reservoir pressure indicating minimal depletion;

Drilling programs continue in Canada and Egypt in the first quarter of 2023; and

The first horizontal well in Egypt has been successfully drilled and completion equipment is being mobilized to site.



George Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We have continued to execute on our strategic vision focused on sustainable free cash flow generation, solid operational and financial results, and maintaining a strong balance sheet. This vision helps us to maximize our ability to return meaningful value to our shareholders. In 2022, through dividends and share buybacks, we returned over $12 million in cash to our shareholders. As we have indicated in the past, we are now nearly doubling our quarterly dividend to $0.0625 per share, or $0.25 per share annually, from $0.13 per share. Based on where our stock is currently trading, this would give a dividend yield of over 5%, which is compelling in today’s market. This dividend, when coupled with the planned share buyback, would be a yield at the current share price of about 9% to our shareholders in 2023. When this is combined with the capital appreciation we aim to deliver through our operational activity, the result is a strong investment proposition.

We reported solid production results in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a diversified portfolio of assets across three producing countries. We had strong operating results from Egypt that were offset by some tie in delays in Canada and the timing of production following the FSO conversion as well as the lower results from the North Tchibala 2H-ST well in Gabon. The 2H-ST well production is lower than expected as the reservoir’s permeability in this deeper Dentale formation was less than expected. However, the well is flowing naturally, there is no produced water and the pressure data indicates no evidence of depletion. We expect production to remain stable with minimal declines moving forward. While the last two wells in our 2021/2022 drilling program have not performed to our expectations, the overall drilling campaign at Gabon was a success as the initial two wells were highly successful and exceeded our predrill estimates. The program has materially increased production and extended the economic life of the Etame field, thereby fulfilling the primary objectives of this campaign. We forecast the total drilling program at Etame will achieve pay back later in 2023 and have strong overall economics, demonstrating the strong cash flow profile generated from this quality asset.

We are continuing to integrate the TransGlobe (“TGA”) team and assets into VAALCO. The combination has given us the ability to diversify our production portfolio and increase our cash flow which will continue to be key to our success moving forward. We have also achieved the first tranche of synergies related to the acquisition. We now have a streamlined management team and Board and have captured the savings from delisting TGA and eliminating other related duplicative public company costs. We continue to rationalize our operational and G&A costs in 2023 as we look to attain additional synergies. We plan to review our 2022 financial and operational results in greater detail, as well as provide our outlook for an exciting 2023 with full year and first quarter guidance during our year-end 2022 conference call in March. We have premier assets in Gabon, Egypt and Canada generating strong operational results, which, coupled with continued strong commodity pricing, allow us to generate significant cash flow. We remain focused on adding value through drilling campaigns, complementary acquisitions and returning meaningful cash to our shareholders.”

Dividend and Share Buyback Update

VAALCO paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0325 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 on December 22, 2022. The Company has increased its 2023 quarterly cash dividend by 92% to $0.0625 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023 ($0.25 annualized), to be paid on March 31, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2023.

On November 1, 2022, VAALCO announced that its newly expanded Board of Directors formally ratified and approved a share buyback program. The plan provides for an aggregate purchase of currently outstanding common stock of up to $30 million. Payment for shares repurchased under the program will be funded using the Company's cash on hand and cash flow from operations. The Board also directed management to implement a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan to facilitate share purchases through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

2022 Production and Capital Spending Summary

Production during the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately 18,175 BOEPD WI, or 14,200 BOEPD NRI. Additionally, production for the full year of 2022 was approximately 12,150 BOEPD WI, or 10,150 BOEPD NRI, an increase of 43% compared to 2021.

Capital spending for the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately $55 million. For the full year of 2022, VAALCO invested approximately $175 million in net capital expenditures. This included a successful 2021/2022 drilling program and a transformational FSO conversion and Etame full field reconfiguration project. The 2021/2022 drilling program included two highly successful Gamba wells, two Dentale wells and two workovers. The overall drilling campaign successfully added meaningful production, increased the cost recovery base, and extended the overall field life at Etame with an expected IRR of over 100%. The FSO project will materially lower operating costs at Etame compared to the previous FPSO agreement. The new FSO will reduce storage and offloading costs by almost 50%, increase effective capacity for storage by over 50% and lead to an extension of the economic field life, resulting in a corresponding increase in recovery and reserves at Etame.

Fourth quarter capital spend also included drilling in Egypt and Canada. These drilling campaigns have continued into 2023 with additional drilling and completion activities occurring in the first quarter of 2023.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in Africa and Canada.

Following its business combination with TransGlobe in October 2022, VAALCO owns a diverse portfolio of operated production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

For Further Information

