OSLO, Norway, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro ASA (OSE: HYPRO) today published its Q4 2022 report and presentation. HydrogenPro has completed the initial test of the world's largest electrolyser at Herøya, Norway. The test provides proof-of-concept that our high-pressure alkaline electrolyser and gas separator technologies will produce hydrogen on a large scale. This sets a new standard for the green hydrogen industry.

Highlights:

Proof of concept for the world's largest electrolyser

300 MW manufacturing facility upgraded and scaled to deliver on purchase orders HydrogenPro is a technology owner - enabling global manufacturing capacity

HydrogenPro's partner DG Fuels has secured off-take for 100% at the SAF plant in Louisiana , US with electrolyser requirements of ~840MW The US has established an extensive green hydrogen incentive program (including cost support of 3 USD /kg green H2), making it a highly attractive hydrogen market New major hydrogen prospects are quickly evolving; several major initiatives and manufacturing capacity are currently being planned for the US market

Appointment of Tarjei Johansen as new CEO from 1 December 2022 Also, the organization has been expanded to 165 employees (as of 7 February 2023 ) and new offices have been established in Duisburg, Germany

Financials Revenues of NOK 25.3 million Reported EBITDA of NOK - 32.5 million Net profit of NOK - 24.1 million Backlog of NOK 747 million

Active sales pipeline of 18.5 GW

HydrogenPro share trading on main market in Oslo from 3 October 2022

"We are pleased to see that the initial testing of the world's largest high-pressure alkaline electrolyser shows proof-of-concept. This sets a new standard in the industry", says newly appointed CEO Tarjei Johansen and adds:

"Further testing to optimise electrolyser efficiency is commenced. In parallel, we are progressing to deliver electrolysis capacity of 220 MW to the world's largest green hydrogen hub, Advanced Clean Energy Storage ("ACES") in Utah, USA. The manufacturing process is on-going at our facility in Tianjin. In parallel with delivering this large order we are now embarking on a journey to establish a solid footprint in the US, Europe, and MENA".

The Q4 2022 report and presentation are enclosed. A live streamed webcast presentation will be held at 10:00 CET, followed by a Q&A session with questions to be posted online during the presentation.

Link to webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230214_4/

