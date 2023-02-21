Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure UCITS Fund is Uplifted to Article 9 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Ecofin has announced that its Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure UCITS Fund has been uplifted to Article 9 effective from 1 December 2022, the most rigorous product disclosure designation under the European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

"As a sustainable investment firm, Ecofin is laser-focused on sustainability and impact", said Greg Murphy, Head of Sustainability & Responsible Investing. "Building products that align with that vision is extremely important to Ecofin and we are constantly evaluating our products and the evolving regulatory frameworks to ensure our products are properly classified to help investors make informed decisions".

At least 90% of the portfolio will be comprised of sustainable investments with an environmental objective. The fund invests in listed companies that develop, own and operate low-carbon power generation assets and ancillaries, and focuses on companies that are gaining market share as economies and companies transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy sources. The portfolio has a goal of generating attractive total returns over the long term through a combination of capital appreciation and income.

"At Ecofin, we believe that decarbonizing electricity generation has the potential to decarbonize significant portions of the economy and contributes substantially to climate change mitigation", said Michel Sznajer, Senior Portfolio Manager. "We are pleased that the Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure UCITS Fund meets this high Article 9 benchmark".

The Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (RNEW) has also been classified as Article 9 and bears the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark. Ecofin's other UCITS products have been classified as Article 8 including the Ecofin Energy Transition UCITS Fund, the Ecofin Sustainable Listed Infrastructure UCITS Fund and the Ecofin Sustainable Global Water UCITS Fund.

Disclosures

This document is being issued inside and outside the United Kingdom by Ecofin UK. The Fund has not been and will not be registered under the 1933 Act or the securities laws of any of the states of the U.S. The Fund may not be offered, sold, or delivered directly or indirectly, to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. persons defined in the Securities Act of 1933 as amended.

Investments in the Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure UCITS Fund ("the Fund") should only be made following receipt of a copy of the full Prospectus, current Fund Supplement and relevant KIID, which may be obtained by contacting the Fund's Management Company, Equity Trustees Fund Services (Ireland) Limited and they are also available on the Ecofin website under UCITS. A subscription form can also be obtained from Equity Trustees Fund Services (Ireland) Limited.

The Fund is passported or otherwise available for distribution in the UK, Switzerland, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and the Netherlands.

About Ecofin

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm with roots dating to the 1990s and a global footprint with offices in the US and UK. We are driven by the idea that sustainable investment can deliver strong risk-adjusted returns while making a true impact on the environment and society. Our strategies offer global solutions in private and public securities that address global challenges in climate action, water and sustainable communities. Through these strategies we seek to achieve positive impacts that align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and are accessible through a variety of vehicles. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively "Ecofin"). Learn more at www.ecofininvest.com.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the fund and Ecofin believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the fund and Ecofin do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact Information

For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or [email protected].

