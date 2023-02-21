TOKYO, Feb 14, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and ADVA will jointly deploy time synchronization solutions for Telkom Indonesia, the largest fixed network operator in Indonesia, to help the operator prepare its transport network to deliver time-sensitive 5G services across the country.



New service monetization, such as the provision of ultra-low latency applications, is key for mobile operators to build momentum in the 5G era. In order to meet the anticipated demands of mobile operators and partners using Telkom Indonesia's services, the company is enhancing the timing accuracy of its transport network.



NEC and ADVA will deliver solutions that support the "Precision time protocol telecom profile for phase/time synchronization with full timing support from the network" (PTP G.8275.1/2), recommended by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the adoption of 5G networks. The network will further enable superior customer experiences even in dense urban areas, including Jakarta and other central cities. Time synchronization will also enable a flexible architecture that will accommodate the unique requirements for each region the operator serves.



"Working in close partnership with NEC, we're helping ensure that Telkom Indonesia can make the leap to highly reliable and accurate 5G timing. Our PTP grandmaster clock technology will provide vital backup to GNSS-based synchronization, delivering stable and precise timing from the core to an increasing number of edge locations," said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "NEC's team shares our drive to exceed expectations and empower customers to succeed. Together, we're bringing the levels of reliability and stability that Telkom Indonesia's 5G network needs for the high-bandwidth, ultra-low latency services of tomorrow."



NEC has been a trusted partner to Telkom Indonesia for over 30 years, supplying carrier-grade services with end-to-end project management ranging from consultancy, design and implementation to operational support, leveraging its nation-wide service coverage across numerous islands. Based on extensive knowledge of the operator's network and its experience deploying time synchronization solutions globally as part of 5G xHaul Transformation Services, NEC is leading the system integration of the total project.



"NEC is honored to extend our partnership with Telkom Indonesia," said Hideyuki Ogata, GM, Service Provider Solutions Department, NEC Corporation. "Capitalizing on our global alliance partnership with ADVA and its industry-leading technology, we are confident this project will lead to another step in developing replicable industry best practices and bringing to life inspiring new customer experiences with 5G networks."



Source: NEC Corporation



