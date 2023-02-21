Bilibili to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, March 2, 2023

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on March 2, 2023-

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) ( BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 unaudited financial results on Thursday, March 2, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 2, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 2, 2023). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:Bilibili Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link:https://register.vevent.com/register/BI22821643c86e4b4d9e82bc0440762b86

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the “bullet chatting” feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying thoughts and feelings of other audience viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests for young generations in China and the frontier to promote Chinese culture across the world.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Bilibili Inc.
Juliet Yang
Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

