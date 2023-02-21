Vital Farms Reimagines Eggs as the Most Eggs-quisite Valentine's Day Gift in New Campaign, "Put an Egg on It"

Vital Farms will shell out a lifetime supply of eggs in an accompanying egg proposal promotion

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love is in the grocery store this February. Today we debuted our latest campaign “Put an Egg on It,” which features a Valentine’s Day-themed ad inspired by the latest round of egg memes, a contest to win a lifetime supply of eggs, and a letter from our CEO that gives people a window into how we’re addressing industry supply shortages.

For weeks, the internet has been buzzing with memes and cracking jokes about “egg-flation.” Now that eggs are practically a luxury item, a carton of our eggs is the ultimate way to say “I love you” this Valentine’s Day, and forever.

At first glance, the new campaign video looks like your classic jewelry store engagement ring commercial—saccharine music, black and white footage, and loving couples serenading each other. But when the hero gets down on one knee and opens the box, it reveals a big, beautiful brown egg. You’re left with the message, “Love. Commitment. Vital Farms. The perfect start to your forever.”

In a letter to consumers, our President and CEO Russell Diez-Canseco noted that people have “a right to know” what’s behind the recent egg shortages. He continued, “there’s no way around it – inflation and egg shortages are tough. While we’ve had some fun on social lately, we know this isn’t a laughing matter. We work hard every day to improve our corner of the food system and raise the standards across the entire industry.” Read our CEO’s full open letter about at: vitalfarms.com/an-open-letter-from-our-ceo/

Beyond the campaign spots, we’re alleviating the stress of walking down the aisle. We’ll stock one person’s fridge with a lifetime supply of eggs in exchange for a photo of their own creative egg proposal. Learn more about the promotion at: vitalfarms.com/love.

In our first collaboration with GUT Miami, “Put an Egg on It” will run on Hulu, YouTube, TikTok, and digital billboards in February, but you can treat your loved ones to our ethically produced eggs year-round. Find us on thousands of grocery shelves and menus across the country: vitalfarms.com/find-ethical-food/

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:

Vital Farms ( VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 22,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

