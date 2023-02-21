RFQ-hub Holdings LLC Appoints Colin Pettorsson as CEO of Consortium

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (

VIRT, Financial), a global market maker, broker and leading provider of global financial services technology, on behalf of RFQ-hub Holdings LLC, today announced the appointment of Colin Pettorsson as Chief Executive Officer of RFQ-hub.

Colin brings over 25 years of experience in multi-asset workflow management for the global buy-side and liquidity provider communities. Before joining RFQ-hub as CEO, Pettorsson spent the previous 10 years managing product development for two other well regarded request-for-quote platforms.

“We’re excited to welcome Colin to lead the RFQ-hub team,” said Joseph Molluso, Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer at Virtu Financial. “MarketAxess and our other RFQ-Hub consortium partners and I believe that Colin's unique experience and qualifications make him the right choice to help us create the leading RFQ platform for global multi-asset traders and liquidity providers.”

“I look forward to collaborating with the global multi-asset trading community," said Colin Pettorsson, Chief Executive Officer of RFQ-hub. “As a consortium, we will leverage our collective extensive capabilities combined with RFQ-hub’s expertise in delivering streamlined, multi-asset solutions to help create the next generation RFQ platform for the global buy-side community.”

For more information on RFQ-hub, please visit https://www.virtu.com/solutions/rfq-hub/.

About RFQ-hub

RFQ-hub is Virtu’s bilateral multi-asset and multi-dealer request for quote platform which brings asset managers and liquidity providers together to help electronically deliver aggregated and competitive liquidity, streamline workflow and improve pricing with a focus on equity and fixed income listed and OTC derivatives, structured products and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In May 2022, Virtu Financial, Inc. (

VIRT, Financial), a global market maker, broker and leading provider of global financial services technology, announced the formation of RFQ-hub Holdings LLC to support the growth of RFQ-hub. In addition to Virtu, founding consortium members include liquidity providers Citadel Securities, Flow Traders and Jane Street Capital, asset manager BlackRock and leading electronic trading platform MarketAxess. MarketAxess has a significant minority stake in the platform.

About Virtu Financial
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

CONTACT:
Investor and Media Relations
Andrew Smith
investor_relation[email protected]

