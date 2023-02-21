Amicus Therapeutics to Announce Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics ( FOLD) today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2022.

Participants and investors interested in accessing the call by phone will need to register using the online registration form. After registering, all phone participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to access the event. A live audio webcast and related presentation materials can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at ir.amicusrx.com. Web participants are encouraged to register on the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archived webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics ( FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investors:
Amicus Therapeutics
Andrew Faughnan
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(609) 662-3809

Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Diana Moore
Head of Global Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(609) 662-5079

FOLD–G

