InDex Pharmaceuticals provides complementary information on the phase III program CONCLUDE with cobitolimod

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) is today making a presentation with CEO Jenny Sundqvist available in light of the press release issued January 27, 2023 regarding the updated timeline of the CONCLUDE program.

The presentation highlights the phase III study design, the cobitolimod dose selection, provides clarification and transparency of site and patient recruitment, reviews actions taken to facilitate patient recruitment and finally touches upon study economics. The presentation was organised by Redeye AB and the recording can be found on InDex's web site, https://www.indexpharma.com/en/presentations/.

For more information:
Jenny Sundqvist, CEO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: [email protected]

Johan Giléus, deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: [email protected]

About Induction Study 1 of the CONCLUDE program

Induction Study 1 of the phase III program CONCLUDE is a global randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical phase III study to evaluate cobitolimod as a novel treatment for patients with moderate to severe left-sided ulcerative colitis with an inadequate response or failure to tolerate conventional therapy, biological therapy or JAK inhibitors. The study has been designed in consultation with both the US and European regulatory authorities, the FDA and EMA respectively. The induction study will include approximately 440 patients, and the primary endpoint will be clinical remission at week 6, which is the same primary endpoint as used in the successful phase IIb study CONDUCT. Apart from the dosing 250 mg given at baseline and week 3, which was the highest dose and the one that showed the best efficacy in the phase IIb study, the phase III study also evaluates a higher dose, 500 mg, in an adaptive study design. Patients responding to cobitolimod in the induction study will be eligible to continue in a one-year maintenance study, where they will be treated with either cobitolimod or placebo once every three weeks.

Publication

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 12.20 CET on February 14, 2023.

This is an English translation of the Swedish press release. In case of discrepancies between the English translation and the Swedish press release, the Swedish press release shall prevail.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is being evaluated in the phase III program CONCLUDE as a novel treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9612/3714626/1847567.pdf

InDex Pharma provides complementary information on the phase III program CONCLUDE with cobitolimod

favicon.png?sn=IO14173&sd=2023-02-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/index-pharmaceuticals-provides-complementary-information-on-the-phase-iii-program-conclude-with-cobitolimod-301746248.html

SOURCE InDex Pharmaceuticals

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO14173&Transmission_Id=202302140652PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO14173&DateId=20230214
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.