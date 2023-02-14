Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers™ Celebrate Pet Love Stories for Valentine's Day

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 14, 2023

Petco Love awarding more than $500K in grants to 18 organizations nationwide.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Petco Love, a life-changing nonprofit organization in partnership with BOBS from Skechers™, awarded grants totaling more than $500K to animal welfare teams nationwide. Together, this corporate and non-profit duo brought communities closer and strengthened pet and human relationships as part of the 10th annual Petco Love Stories campaign.

Eighteen winners were selected to receive Petco Love grants, with Animal Humane Association of New Mexico (AHNM) securing the top Love Stories grant award of $100K, thanks to winning pet adopter, Carol. After 54 years of marriage, Carol lost her husband, Howie, to cancer. To help her through her grief and lift her spirits, Carol went to AHNM to look for a kitten, but instead happily chose an adult female cat she later named "Treetop." – lovingly after her late husband's military computer login. After submitting her entry, Carol was selected as the recipient of the BOBS from Skechers™ and Petco Love grant for $100K as well as a pair of BOBS® footwear and Petco shopping spree.

In addition to Carol's award, seventeen other winners, including shelter and rescue teams in New York, Washington State, California, Georgia, and Florida, will receive grants ranging from $5K to $50K.

"Our Petco Love Stories campaign is in its tenth year, and there is no end to the amazing, emotional stories of how pets change our lives," said Petco Love President, Susanne Kogut. "These winning Love Stories capture the love we all feel for our pets. They celebrate the lifesaving act of pet adoption and the unconditional bond we share with our pets who enrich our lives in so many ways."

Since 2013, more than 20,000 adopters have shared how their pets have changed their lives in the annual campaign, with Petco Love granting nearly $7 million to the hardworking animal welfare organizations making these adoption matches possible. To learn more visit http://www.petcolove.org/lovestories.

About Petco Love
Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Join us. Visitpetcolove.org or follow onFacebook,Instagram,Twitter, andLinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (

NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,537 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About BOBS from Skechers
BOBS from Skechers' charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals' lives: over the past seven years, Skechers has contributed more than $9 million to help over 1.7 million shelter pets, including saving more than 1.3 million rescued pets in the United States and Canada. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty – a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 16 million new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers' commitment to making a difference, visit BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

