Moody's Seeking Nonprofit Partners Aligned with Community Impact Strategy

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Moody’s Corporation (

NYSE:MCO, Financial) today announced that its corporate social investing arm, Moody’s Foundation, is accepting applications for global nonprofit partners aligned with its two strategic focus areas: empowering small businesses and supporting ecosystem restoration in emerging markets.

“At Moody’s, we believe that promoting inclusion and resilience fuels a more prosperous future,” said Jennifer Stula Rivera, Global Head of Community Impact at Moody’s. “We are thrilled to welcome new partners that are aligned with our strategic priorities and our mission to equip people with the knowledge and resources they need to unlock opportunity and thrive.”

“Empowering our people and communities is core to our value system, corporate strategy, and business purpose,” said David Platt, Chief Strategy Officer at Moody’s. “Our colleagues are intrinsic to the success of our volunteer and mentorship programs, and we look forward to connecting them with new partners that are making a difference in their communities.”

Moody’s Community Impact strategy addresses issues disproportionately affecting people in emerging markets. Moody’s is leveraging grants from the Moody's Foundation, implementing employee engagement initiatives such as volunteering and mentorship programs, and providing pro bono access to its products and services to support its two focus areas:

  • Empowering small businesses: supporting underestimated entrepreneurs, such as women and people of color, to scale their enterprises and expand employment options and socioeconomic mobility for people in their communities.
  • Supporting ecosystem restoration: providing communities vulnerable to ecological degradation with resources, services, and tools to build resilience against a changing planet.

Interested nonprofit organizations should review the Request+for+Proposal and take this eligibility+quiz. Those proven to be eligible will be invited to submit a proposal. Applications will close at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, March 15.

Learn more about the Moody’s Foundation and Moody’s Community Impact programs: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.moodys.com%2Fcommunityimpact

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230214005166r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005166/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.