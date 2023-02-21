AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the opening of the financial markets on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Management will host a teleconference at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and business activities with analysts and investors.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

• (800) 245-3047 (Domestic) or

• (203) 518-9765 (International)

When prompted, reference Conference ID: AHCO4Q22

Following the live call, a replay will be available for six months on the Company's website, www.adapthealth.com under "Investor Relations."

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and related services. The Company provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to challenges in their activities of daily living, and thrive. Product and service offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors, reaching approximately 3.9 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of over 750 locations in 47 states.

