SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , ( BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced several orders for EV ARC™ off-grid EV charging systems were placed by correctional facilities on the east and west coasts of the U.S. The systems were purchased through the California Department of General Services (DGS) contract #1-22-61-16, which allows state, local and municipal government entities in California and other U.S. states, to purchase Beam products at the California negotiated price, without having to go through a lengthy procurement or technology review process.



“This is another excellent example of the unique and valuable attributes our rapidly deployed, low touch infrastructure products bring to the EV charging space,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Corrections facilities can get the charger of their choice without disruptive construction and electrical projects which introduce significant security risk and can be outright prohibited. Our ability to have a single person deliver operational EV charging in minutes instead of months means that correctional officers do not need to security-clear multiple-member construction teams or manage security during lengthy projects. Any secure environment offers an excellent opportunity for further EV ARC deployments. I’m delighted that we have so many dynamic government contracts in place to make purchasing EV ARCs as easy as deploying them.”

Government and private fleets are moving to electric vehicles which are less expensive to operate and maintain, and help achieve often mandated, zero-emission targets. Sites with physical security concerns like correctional facilities—both public and private—need EV charging infrastructure without the risk that traditional installation projects introduce. Onsite demand for EV chargers to support new fleet EVs, employee workplace charging and visitor charging is on the rise. The solar-powered EV ARC™ electric vehicle charging systems are rapidly deployed with no digging, no construction, no electrical work and none of the teams generally required to perform those tasks. Off-grid and 100% solar-powered, each EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and can include up to six chargers to charge six EVs simultaneously.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Census of State and Federal Adult Correctional Facilities, there are 4,527 federal, state and local correctional facilities in the US., both public and private. Beam Global anticipates that all such facilities will require EV charging particularly where mandates such as the federal government’s requirement that all light duty vehicles be zero emissions by 2027 are in force.



For more information on purchasing Beam’s EV ARC™ ready-to-deploy sustainable EV charging solutions please contact The Beam Team at 858-799-4583 or [email protected]. Contact us for information on how federal, state and local government organizations can purchase through California DGS contract #1-22-61-16, which other states can use, and the federal General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006. Both contracts have extended their negotiated best price to other government entities. The California DGS contract can be used by other U.S. states and the federal GSA contract can be used by many state and local government agencies when used for disaster recovery or preparedness purposes. Beam Global EV ARC™ off-grid EV charging systems qualify as disaster preparedness assets because they continue to charge EVs during grid outages and can be equipped with an emergency power panel for first responders.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



