SaaS Business Gaining Traction

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / ARway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTC PINK:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision. ARway is excited to announce that the Company has signed six new deals for its Software Development Kit (SDK), which showcases the increasing demand for this disruptive technology. The deals range in size from $600-$10,000 based on the usage of the platform. The Company is seeing significant and accelerating interest and deal flow from augmented reality agencies, large corporations and brands that are looking to enhance their wayfinding experience.

The Company is now signing up new creative agencies weekly at a cost to the agency of $600-$10,000. These creative agencies already work with dozens or even hundreds of customers and brands that want and need this AR wayfinding technology. By subscribing to the ARway platform, the agency can demonstrate the ARway capabilities to their clients and act as a reseller for ARway's solution. ARway wayfinding solutions range from $15,000-$30,000 annually plus .01/sq ft. The Company is currently in negotiations for multiple full service AR wayfinding contracts that have millions of sq ft to map.

The Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market is projected to reach $44 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 42.0% from 2018 to 2025, according to Allied Market Research.

ARway's SDK contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own white label & private label mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators and agencies will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal.



These latest SDK signings follow last week's announcement that Saudi German Health has chosen to utilize ARway's augmented reality wayfinding solution, at an initial cost of over $10,000 with expansion possibilities into the $100,000+ annually. Saudi German Health is the leading private healthcare provider across the Middle East and North Africa. The partnership is for a single project at one of Saudi German Health's new locations in Makkah, Saudi Arabia with possible system wide expansion to a total of 15 hospitals. The project aims to bring the latest AR technology to the healthcare sector, by utilizing ARway's AR wayfinding and guiding solutions, aimed at enhancing the patient experience and making navigation within the hospital more efficient. ARway's groundbreaking technology will help patients and visitors navigate the complex medical facilities, providing clear and intuitive directions through the use of overlaid AR graphics and information

ARway Community

ARway has also recently launched the ARway Community, enabling developers and enterprises to build maps with navigation and immersive AR experiences using the ARway platform. Users can access technical documentation, FAQs, connect within the community and learn from experts in deploying the ARway solution. The community forum serves as the first line of support for users and encourages sharing of best practices for projects. The ARway Community is designed to meet the needs of the growing user base of ARway across the globe. To join the ARway Community, please visit: https://www.arway.ai/community

About ARway Corp

ARway is a no-code spatial computing platform for the real-world Metaverse. It enables AR-enhanced indoor navigation and wayfinding solutions for large, multi-purpose venues enabled by marker-based tracking using QR codes. Visitors can access a venue map by scanning a QR code with their smartphone upon entering the venue to navigate to any Point of Interest (POI) with step by step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way.

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway leverages Nextech's 3D/AR technology solutions to new substantial markets, for use by creators, brands, and companies.

The ARway Platform Includes:

Web Creator Platform

The Web-Based Creator Platform provides 'advanced' authoring capabilities compared to the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only mobile app required the user to physically be in the specific location which was unscalable. The web studio allows the user to place and author content remotely and at scale.

Mobile App

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes using their smartphone, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, images, and more. Nextech AR provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse.

Download the Mobile App

Apple iOs - click here

Google Play Store - click here

ARwayKit SDK

The Software Development Kit contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own white label & private label mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal. The SDK features the latest and greatest of the ARway mobile app.

Nextech AR Solutions

On October 26, 2022, ARway Corp. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARItize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech AR, visit www.nextechar.com

