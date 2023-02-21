Amesite Announces GPT-3 Powered Functionality to Its AI Toolkit for Customers and Users

DETROIT, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. ( AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform that delivers 99% learner retention for business and education markets, announced an expansion of platform capabilities today. Amesite is now delivering features leveraging GPT-3, the engine for ChatGPT, on its learning platform, to complement its existing AI capabilities. Amesite’s V5 Customers now have the option to offer learners an AI-assist in explaining challenging concepts and drafting materials, 24/7. An enhanced toolkit will become available on April 2, 2023, with the rollout of Amesite’s V6 platform.

AI is expected to contribute $15.7T to the global economy by 2030, with the AI software market expected to grow to $1.09T by 2032. The potential global market size of AI in edtech alone is $80B.

Amesite CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, “We continue to believe that AI is the future of effective, scalable online learning, and have demonstrated the importance of the technology with our 99% retention rate for paid experiences. With curated access to databases with over 240M pieces of qualified information, our users receive updates on important developments in their fields in real time. Internally, we are leveraging generative AI to deliver an ever-expanding roster of advanced tools – enabling us to dramatically reduce our expenses as we target higher revenue.”

Brandon Owens, Vice President of Sales for Amesite, said, “Customers are successfully using our AI-driven platform to deliver learning to a wide variety of users including jobseekers, professionals and executives, museum patrons, and K12 learners. Our Customers aim to deliver learning to 10,000 learners or more per month, and the ability to leverage our technology means improved outcomes and reduced cost. We are confident that these features will drive scale and efficiency for our entire Customer base.”

Dr. Betty Kirby, Vice President of Central Michigan University Innovation and Online, said, “There is no doubt that ChatGPT has captured the world’s imagination, and we are thrilled that our partners at Amesite will be able to immediately engage our learners and instructors in use of this exciting, emerging technology.”

Dr. Rich Cooper, Vice President and Chief Programs Officer at Conner Prairie, said, “Conner Prairie is focused on providing learning to hundreds of thousands of people at scale. To achieve this, we need the best technology possible. Amesite’s use of artificial intelligence and new tools for engagement means better experiences and lower cost for us in delivering to our learners. We aim to have the highest possible return on impact, and we are thrilled that Amesite continues to offer us pathways to use the latest ChatGPT features in addition to their present AI technology.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

