ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place today announced the call for entries for the 2023 Sharecare Awards, which recognize best-in-class productions and programs that promote well-being and embody the spirit of "sharing care."

Entries for the 2023 Sharecare Awards will be accepted through April 30, 2023, across 13 categories that span important areas of health and wellness. Creators of digital media health productions and programs may submit entries in any of the categories, which include caregiving and home health, chronic conditions, healthy living, men's health, women's health, and social storyteller, among others. Thanks to the generosity of the Sharecare Awards' sponsors, there is no fee to enter submissions in the 2023 competition.

"Through our previous Sharecare Awards, we have honored incredible work by some of the world's most respected brands – from AARP, American Heart Association, and Special Olympics to American Cancer Society, ESPN, and Sesame Workshop, to name a few; and we are proud to issue the call for entries for our fifth annual celebration of 'sharing care,'" said Donna Hill Howes, RN, MS, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Sharecare. "Over the years, the Sharecare Awards has evolved into a movement that informs and empowers, inspires action and innovation, and fosters empathy and inclusion, and we eagerly anticipate the 2023 cohort of applicants."

Sharecare will announce category finalists this summer, after which public voting will open for the Sharing Care Award, a special award bestowed to the finalist who receives the most popular votes. The 2023 Sharecare Awards also will confer two additional special recognitions: Outstanding Foundation of the Year and Person of the Year. Winners will be revealed and celebrated in a month-long virtual celebration held throughout October across Sharecare's social media profiles on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Sharecare Awards are operated through the Sharecare Foundation, a nonprofit entity that Sharecare established in support of this awards program. For more information about the Sharecare Awards, visit sharecareawards.org.

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

