OneNeck Announces 2022 Infinidat High Velocity Award

MIDDLETON, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023

MIDDLETON, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck® IT Solutions, a leading provider of hybrid IT and multi-cloud solutions and services, announced today that it has been awarded the 2022 High Impact Award from Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions. This is awarded by Infinidat to the partner who achieved the highest percentage increase in partner-led account executives.

OneNeck specializes in multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT consulting services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers. We are committed to optimizing the performance of hybrid IT solutions, integrating cloud and delivering on-premises systems — within the context and framework of our customers' IT environment.

"OneNeck is honored to be the recipient of the High Impact Award from Infinidat," said Ted Wiessing, OneNeck Chief Operating Officer. "Our storage portfolio has continued to grow with Infinidat's enterprise-grade solution offering premium performance and availability at a multi-petabyte scale. Infinidat enables our enterprise customers to cost-effectively store and protect their data with a proven and reliable solution."

"OneNeck has demonstrated powerful high-velocity growth," said Eric Herzog, Chief Marketing Officer at Infinidat. "It is significant that OneNeck has achieved the highest percentage increase in partner-led accounts. They are a strong partner, and we're thrilled to work with OneNeck. They know how to deliver both business and technical value to their enterprise customers."

About OneNeck IT Solutions

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals deliver secure, modern platforms and applications for organizations embracing data-driven transformation and secure end-to-end solutions. Visit oneneck.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000 company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and TDS Broadband Service. Recently, TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

