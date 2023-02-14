Invitae to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, and will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

To access the conference call, please register at the link below:
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=d75171b5&confId=46549

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and access codes.

The live webcast of the call and slide deck may be accessed here or by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

