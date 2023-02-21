Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced the results of its latest survey, which revealed high consumer interest levels in its innovative technology. The national survey gathered responses from people between the ages of 25 and 64, with 50% of respondents having previously experienced a root canal procedure.

According to the findings, 93% of respondents prefer the GentleWave Procedure over conventional root canal therapy. In fact, 63% of respondents would be willing to search for a new provider if their current doctor did not offer the GentleWave Procedure. Furthermore, 81% would be willing to pay at least an additional $250 out of pocket for it, and almost 1 in 5 would be willing to pay an additional $1,000 for the GentleWave Procedure. The technology’s ability to provide a significantly more comfortable procedure than traditional therapy is the most appealing aspect to respondents, closely followed by its ability to (1) provide an enhanced level of clean by removing bacteria that can cause the need for another treatment and to (2) reduce discomfort in the days and weeks after the procedure.

“Based on these findings, it’s clear that most consumers– whether they've had firsthand experience with a root canal procedure or not – are interested in exploring a more comfortable, less invasive and less painful alternative to conventional treatment,” said Michael Smith, chief commercial officer of Sonendo. “This data further underscores the ever-growing preference for the GentleWave Procedure, highlighting consumers’ eagerness for an elevated experience – even if it means locating a doctor that offers our technology or paying a bit more."

This announcement comes shortly after Sonendo revealed findings from another consumer survey, which found that more than 67% of Americans are terrified of getting a traditional root canal procedure. About 77% of respondents confirmed that they would rather be forced to sleep at the airport after a cancelled flight than undergo a root canal procedure, showcasing the need for enhanced consumer education around modern root canal treatment.

The GentleWave Procedure elevates the patient experience for root canal treatment with a minimally invasive process that preserves tooth structure and promotes pain-free fast healing. More than one million patients have received the GentleWave Procedure to date.

For more information on the GentleWave System, visit https://gentlewave.com/doctor/.

Methodology

The survey was conducted by Vatoca the week of December 12, 2022 among 510 U.S. adults between the ages of 25 and 64.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information on Sonendo, visit www.sonendo.com. For more information on the GentleWave System, visit www.gentlewave.com%2Fdoctor.

