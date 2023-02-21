HOLLYWOOD, FL, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) today announced the confidential submission of a Form S-1 draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’) for the spin-off of its natural food grocery and wellness operations to a wholly owned subsidiary, Healthier Choices Wellness Corp. (‘HCWC’), by way of dividend to HCMC stockholders.



Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC, had this to say, “We are pleased to have confidentially submitted the draft registration statement for the spin-off, which we believe will unlock the unrealized value of what we are now calling HCWC. This filing is another milestone for HCMC in its attempts to create shareholder value. As previously disclosed, we intend to distribute 100% of the initially issued common stock in HCWC to our stockholders in the form of a dividend, subject to certain minimum criteria.”

Mr. Holman continued, “Separating the natural health food and wellness assets in the form of our brick-and-mortar stores and wellness centers, as well as our online entity at thevitaminstore.com, will create immediate value to our shareholders.”

Mr. Holman concluded, “The Company is extremely pleased to be continuing to execute on our 4-Point Plan which we released in August 2022.”

The spin-off is intended to be structured as a tax-free, pro rata distribution to all HCMC stockholders as of a record date to be determined by the board of directors of HCMC. Upon consummation of the spinoff, if completed, HCMC stockholders, as of the record date for the separation, will receive all of the initially issued shares of commons stock of HCWC. HCWC intends to apply for listing on the American exchange. No record date for the potential spin-off has been established as of the date of this press release and the completion of the potential spin-off remains subject to various conditions. The spin-off is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to consummation of the spin-off transaction.

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (www.healthiercmc.com) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates:

Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.Adasmarket.com)

Paradise Health & Nutrition’s three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items, (www.ParadiseHealthDirect.com)

Mother Earth’s Storehouse, a two-store organic and health food and vitamin chain in New York’s Hudson Valley, which has been in existence for over 40 years. (www.MotherEarthStorehouse.com)

Greens Natural Foods’ eight stores in New York and New Jersey, offering a selection of 100% organic produce and all-natural, non-GMO groceries & bulk foods; a wide selection of local products; an organic juice and smoothie bar; a fresh foods department, which offers fresh and healthy “grab & go” foods; a full selection of vitamins & supplements; as well as health and beauty products (www.greensnaturalfoods.com)

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy Choice Wellness, LLC, the Company operates:

Licensing agreements for Healthy Choice Wellness Centers located at the Casbah Spa and Salon in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Boston Direct Health in Boston, MA and Green Care Medical Services in Chicago, IL.



These centers offer multiple vitamin drip mixes and intramuscular shots for clients to choose from that are designed to help boost immunity, fight fatigue and stress, reduce inflammation, enhance weight loss, and efficiently deliver antioxidants and anti-aging mixes. Additionally, there are IV vitamin mixes and shots for health, beauty, and re-hydration.(www.HealthyChoiceWellness.com)

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, the Company sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and personal care products on its website www.TheVitaminStore.com.

Additionally, the Company markets its patented Q-Unit™ and Q-Cup® technology. Information on these products and the technology is available on the Company’s website at www.theQcup.com.

Forward Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or otherwise. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. Forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, projections or estimates of revenue, income, or loss, exit costs, cash flow needs and capital expenditures, statements regarding future operations, expansion or restructuring plans, including our recent exit from, and winding down of our wholesale distribution operations. In addition, when used in this release, the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” and “plans” and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in demand for our products, the introduction of new products, our ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of our liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC.

