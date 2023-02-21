Myers Industries Announces Reporting Date and Conference Call for 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Date

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review its performance.

Investors and analysts may access the call using the following online participation registration link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netroadshow.com%2Fevents%2Flogin%3Fshow%3Df2ae53b8%26amp%3BconfId%3D47227. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast. To access the live webcast, visit the Company's website www.myersindustries.com and click on the Investor Relations tab.

An archived replay of the call will also be available on the site shortly after the event. To listen to the telephone replay, callers should dial: (US Local) 1-929-458-6194 or (US Toll-Free) 1-866-813-9403. The Access Code is 093105.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Company also announced today that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting via a live audio webcast that will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.myersindustries.com and the meeting will be held in person at: Courtyard by Marriott, 41 Furnace St., Akron, OH 44308. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the meeting.

The Company’s Board of Directors set March 3, 2023 as the record date for shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the annual meeting.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer and metal products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

