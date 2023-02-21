Axis Reports Q2 Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Axis Auto Finance Inc. (“Axis” or the “Company”) (TSX%3A+AXIS), a rapidly growing financial technology company changing the way Canadians purchase and finance used vehicles, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, ending December 31, 2022.

Q2 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Auto loan portfolio of $252.2 million, up 28% year-over-year;
  • Equipment finance portfolio of $48.0 million, up 612% year-over-year;
  • Total owned and managed finance receivables of $300.2 million, up 47% year-over-year;
  • Revenues increased 6% to $10.6 million year-over-year; and
  • Adjusted earnings of $0.7 million.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2022, auto loan originations were $35.7 million, consisting of $15.1 million owned and on balance sheet, while $20.6 million were volumes managed for Westlake Financial Services (“Westlake”). Axis’ total owned and managed auto portfolio reached a record $252.2 million, consisting of $142.5 million of on balance sheet assets and $109.7 million in Westlake managed assets.

Equipment finance origination volumes in the quarter were $27.3 million, representing an 11% year-over-year increase, and consisted of $14.2 million owned and on balance sheet, with $13.1 million being brokered for third parties or originated for syndication partners. In aggregate, the Axis on balance sheet portfolio increased 35% year-over- year, to a record $187.0 million.

Revenues for the quarter were $10.6 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year.

Annualized auto portfolio credit losses for the quarter were 8.03%, up from 7.77% during the same period in prior year, while the Company concluded the quarter with reportable delinquency of 5.58%.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.7 million, or $0.006 per share, as compared to $1.6 million or $0.013 per share for the comparable quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a net loss for the quarter of $0.5 million or $0.004 per share, as compared to net income of $0.2 million or $0.002 per share in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted shareholder equity was $58.7 million, or $0.48 per share, at December 31, 2022.

About Axis Auto Finance

Axis is a financial technology company changing the way Canadians buy and finance used vehicles. Through our direct-to-consumer portal, DriveAxis.ca, customers can choose their next used vehicle, arrange financing, and get the car delivered to their home. In addition, the company continues to grow B2B non-prime auto loan originations by delivering innovative technology solutions and superior service to its Dealer Partner Network. All Axis auto loans report to Equifax, resulting in over 70% of customers seeing a significant improvement of their credit scores. Further information on the Company can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.axisfinancegroup.com%2Finvestors-press-releases%2F.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company’s interim unaudited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”) and the accounting policies we adopted in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that certain Non-IFRS Measures can be useful to investors because they provide a means by which investors can evaluate the Company’s underlying key drivers and operating performance of the business, exclusive of certain adjustments and activities that investors may consider to be unrelated to the underlying economic performance of the business of a given period. A full description of these measures can be found in the Management Discussion & Analysis that accompanies the financial statements for the corresponding period.

The TSX Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230214005233r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005233/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.