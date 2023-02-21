CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSX-V: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) (“LithiumBank” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a project update and detail the current development strategy for LithiumBank’s Kindersley Lithium Project (“LKLP”) located near Kindersley, Saskatchewan, Canada that makes up part of its Saskatchewan district portfolio of 100% Crown land. The Company’s initial focus for LKLP was to target areas within the Duperow Formation reservoir that had the following characteristics:

Lithium brine concentrations above 70 mg/L and could potentially support large scale brine extraction & subsequent reinjection

Comprehensive production data that indicate large volumes of brine

Past producing wells and local infrastructure



Following these criteria, LithiumBank acquired 111,282 acres of Crown mineral permits. (See Figure 1).

The LKLP is targeted on the Duperow Formation, which is stratigraphically equivalent to the Leduc Formation in Alberta that hosts the company’s Boardwalk & Park Place district projects. The Duperow formation varies in gross thickness across the South Saskatchewan lithium region between 150 – 300 metres and has been the formation with some of the highest lithium-brine grades reported in western Canada with samples reported between 70 -190 mg/L Li.

LKLP Highlights

Project size: 111,282 acres, 174 sections of Crown mineral permits

Development status: Reservoir characterization

Next milestone: NI 43-101 Resource Estimate, <6 months

Sampled reservoir grades: 70-81 mg/L Li

Reservoir thickness: Up to 300 metres, the thickest Duperow section in South Saskatchewan

Modelled brine volume: 3.89 million m 3 at 6% porosity

at 6% porosity Depth to reservoir formation: 1,100 metres

No H 2 S or significant hydrocarbons in reservoir

S or significant hydrocarbons in reservoir Engaged Matrix Solutions Inc. on February 23rd, 2022, to complete a reservoir characterization study and Resource Estimate



LKLP is the Company’s most advanced project in Saskatchewan. It benefits from significant historic oil and gas infrastructure, including past producing wells, all season roads and proximity to electricity and gas lines, and by being Crown land that does not have the royalty and other obligations associated with freehold land holdings elsewhere in the region. LithiumBank is also encouraged by positive lithium brine sampling results obtained by contiguous operators, and expects to continue to invest in LKLP.

LithiumBank completed a hydrogeological report for LKLP in November 2022 (see November 9, 2022 news release ) and Matrix Solutions has been contracted to prepare an initial NI 43-101 resource estimate following a successful brine sampling and mineral processing test work campaign.

LithiumBank plans to further test, sample and analyse the reservoir at LKLP to support an initial Preliminary Economic Assessments (PEA) expected to be completed in H2/23. The analysis is expected to include:

Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) test work

Brine chemistry analysis and characterization

Reservoir flow characteristics

Reservoir development strategy

Infrastructure availability

Environmental and social assessment

Financial modelling

“In 2023, we expect that LithiumBank will be focused on developing our flagship district scale Boardwalk and Park Place assets in Alberta. However, since acquiring our 100% Crown LKLP claims, we have been encouraged by our modelling and engineering work as well as results reported by our peers on their largely freehold land holdings to date,” commented Rob Shewchuk, CEO and director of LithiumBank. “We believe that LKLP’s Crown land position, being unimpeded by material work commitments, royalty, earning & confidentiality obligations associated with freeholdings, is well-positioned for expedient development. Furthermore, we look forward to working with the Province of Saskatchewan and other stakeholders to establish a fair pooling agreement for shared lithium brine reservoirs. Beyond LKLP, our total portfolio of Crown lithium claims is the largest acquired by any company via public land sale in Saskatchewan and, of note, one of our peers with contiguous claims to our South Property, Prairie Lithium, recently announced their sale to Arizona Lithium for $70.5M in cash and shares. As a diversified multi-district lithium developer, LithiumBank’s strategy for its Saskatchewan portfolio of assets includes the potential of strategic partnerships and joint ventures.”





Figure 1: LithiumBank’s Kindersley Lithium Brine Project

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass (Chief Operations Officer, LithiumBank Resources Corp.), who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (APEGBC) and is a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is a development company advancing and de-risking three distinct district-scale projects focused on lithium-enriched brine in Western Canada where low-carbon-impact, rapid DLE technology can be deployed. LithiumBank currently holds over 3.6 million acres of Crown mineral titles, 3.33M acres in Alberta and 336k acres in Saskatchewan. LithiumBank’s mineral titles are strategically positioned over known reservoirs that provide a unique combination of scale, grade and exceptional flow rates that are necessary for a large-scale direct brine lithium production.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

