Jamaica Based Kaya Group Announces Expansion of Operations

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Proactive expansion of growing brand will generate additional cash and improve margins

KINGSTON, Jamaica and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaya Group ("Kaya") or ("the Company") ( NUGL), the first medicinal Ganja herb house in the Caribbean and holistic, wellness-focused ecosystem, announced today plans to expand its already profitable Jamaican operations. This marks an important milestone as the Company focuses on core revenue generating areas that have continued to grow year over year.

Kaya Group will focus its resources on optimizing its operations in Jamaica with further expansion in our hospitality, cannabis, and psychedelic offerings, which have been well received by the local and tourist market. The Jamaican operations of Kaya Group include Kaya Herb House premium retail locations in Kingston within the golden triangle and historic town of Falmouth, as well as its flagship retail complex , cultivation and processing operations in Ocho Rios. Kaya recently opened its first phase of its Wellness Center at The Gap, located in the pristine hills of the Jamaican Blue Mountains, part of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Kaya Group has posted sales growth of 15% year over year and continues to implement marketing strategies to improve our sales target while reducing our SG&A. Medicinal cannabis sales continue to improve year over year with our premium quality cannabis products offered to our customers and third-party sales as the driving force behind this growth. We had 38,710 members at the end of FY 2022,which is a 12.5% increase from FY 2021. Overall foot traffic increased 75% from Q3 2022 to Q4 2022 and 54% year over year from 4,518 in 2021 to 6,928 in 2022.

"The decision to focus our efforts on respecting our Jamaican roots and expanding our Kaya brand makes sense for our business at this time. We believe the best opportunity for our company and its shareholders is to capitalize on the opportunity to expand our Kaya brand through licensing and franchising opportunities in new markets. We look forward to announcing our entry into the growing international cannabis market in the near term," said Bali Vaswani, CEO of Kaya Group and NUGL. "Mr. Vaswani continued, "These changes will provide Kaya Group and NUGL with a unique opportunity for operational synergies, capacity building, and diversified growth. Implementing cost-cutting measures and reallocating our capital to the sector of our business experiencing rapid growth allows us to improve margins and strengthen our balance sheet by controlling levers in our current business model. These changes will enable us to enter 2023 in a position of strength as we continue our growth trajectory."

About Kaya Group and NUGL Inc.

NUGL and Kaya merged in April 2022 to form a multifaceted cannabis lifestyle company deriving globally diverse revenue streams from a portfolio of powerful brands and operations delivering quality at scale. Kaya Herb House's flagship retail store and farm operations are located in the tourism mecca of Ochi Rios. The company also operates a retail store in Kingston within the golden triangle and another in the historic town of Falmouth. Kaya recently opened its first phase of its Wellness Center at The Gap, located in the Blue Mountains' pristine hills, in the Winter of 2022.

Kaya Herb House Drax Hall is Jamaica's first legal Medical Marijuana dispensary. It offers tours of Kaya Farm, which has a variety of over 45 different genetics being cultivated and processed. Our retail complex includes Kaya Herb House with Dab Bar Consumption Lounge, authentic Italian thin crust pizzeria and Square Grouper bar on-premise.

Website – Kaya Herb House website
Instagram – Kaya Herb House Instagram
Facebook - Kaya Herb House Facebook
Twitter - Kaya Herb House Twitter

NUGL App highlights profiles for businesses in all sectors of the cannabis industry, including retail stores, brands, services, events, and more. Our platform allows companies to build and structure detailed items within our global menu, aiding connections between business and consumer communities through targeted networking and enabling various advertising opportunities to expand their reach.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses, or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the preceding. Such forward-looking statements generally start with the "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those outlined in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. The company's business plan addresses these factors in greater detail, along with NUGL's current financial filings with the OTC Markets Group.

For Media and Investor Relations, please contact:
David L. Kugelman
(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada
(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp
[email protected]
Skype: kugsusa

ti?nf=ODc0ODI4NiM1NDA2ODY0IzIyNDU4Njk=
NUGL-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.