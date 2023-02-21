Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology Holdings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a biotechnology company working to revolutionize care through the development of potentially best-in-class regenerative therapeutics, today announced positive three-year follow-up data for the Company's StemSpine® pilot study. The three-year data demonstrates continued efficacy of the StemSpine® procedure for treating chronic lower back pain without any serious adverse effects reported.

StemSpine® is a patented procedure that primarily utilizes a patient's own bone marrow aspirate for the treatment of chronic lower back pain. The issued patent also covers the use of allogenic (donor) cells for this condition, which provides the Company with additional options for treating millions of potential patients suffering from chronic lower back pain.

There were no safety related concerns at up to three years, and the StemSpine® procedure resulted in a continued efficacy rate of 87% of patients that participated in the pilot study. No patients required re-dosage or surgical intervention since the last follow-up at two years.

"To our knowledge, this pilot is the first demonstration of the clinical efficacy of injecting bone marrow aspirate in areas surrounding the disc, thereby potentially repairing, remodeling and improving the blood supply around the disc and lower back area. We believe StemSpine® represents an attractive potential option for millions of Americans who suffer from non-surgical chronic lower back pain," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of identifying and translating novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology and orthopedics and is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

