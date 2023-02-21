SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( LPLA ) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for January 2023.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of January were $1.16 trillion, an increase of $54.1 billion, or 4.9%, compared to the end of December 2022.

Total net new assets for January were $8.6 billion, which included $3.2 billion of acquired net new assets resulting from the acquisition of Boenning & Scattergood on January 31.

Total organic net new assets for January were $5.4 billion, translating to a 5.8% annualized growth rate. Total organic net new advisory assets were $3.1 billion, translating to a 6.4% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of January were $59.7 billion, a decrease of $4.4 billion compared to the end of December 2022. Net buying in January was $11.1 billion, a new monthly high.

(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)

January December Change January Change 2023 2022 M/M 2022 Y/Y Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory assets 615.2 583.1 5.5% 619.6 (0.7%) Brokerage assets 549.7 527.7 4.2% 538.2 2.1% Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 1,164.9 1,110.8 4.9% 1,157.8 0.6% Total Net New Assets Net new advisory assets 4.0 7.4 n/m 5.9 n/m Net new brokerage assets 4.6 4.2 n/m 0.1 n/m Total Net New Assets 8.6 11.7 n/m 6.1 n/m Organic Net New Assets Net new organic advisory assets 3.1 7.4 n/m 5.9 n/m Net new organic brokerage assets 2.2 4.2 n/m 0.1 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets 5.4 11.7 n/m 6.1 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions 0.6 0.5 n/m 1.2 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured cash account sweep 43.5 46.8 (7.1%) 29.6 47.0% Deposit cash account sweep 10.8 11.5 (6.1%) 9.7 11.3% Total Bank Sweep 54.3 58.4 (7.0%) 39.4 37.8% Money market sweep 2.9 3.0 (3.3%) 17.3 (83.2%) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 57.2 61.4 (6.8%) 56.7 0.9% Client cash account 2.5 2.7 (7.4%) 1.8 38.9% Total Client Cash Balances 59.7 64.1 (6.9%) 58.4 2.2% Net buy (sell) activity 11.1 7.9 n/m 3.5 n/m Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 4,077 3,840 6.2% 4,516 (9.7%) Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 1,932 1,761 9.7% 2,028 (4.7%) Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 433 409 5.9% 8 n/m

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement , which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com .

Contacts

Investor Relations

[email protected]

(617) 897-4574

Media Relations

[email protected]

(980) 321-1232

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve†, serving more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated advice model and the belief that investors deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. We believe advisors should have the freedom to choose the business model, services and technology they need and to manage their client relationships. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

† Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 in Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.