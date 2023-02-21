The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced it will report fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 results before market open on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The company will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, following a press release detailing the results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to join via webcast at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.beautyhealth.com%2F.

A recording of the call will be available approximately three hours after its conclusion and can be accessed online at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.beautyhealth.com%2F.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering beauty health experiences that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our flagship brand, Hydrafacial, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented vortex-fusion delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Hydrafacial provides a non-invasive and approachable skincare experience. Together, with our powerful community of aestheticians, consumers and partners, we are personalizing skin care solutions for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. Hydrafacial is available in more than 90 countries with an install base of nearly 25,000 delivery systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. Find a local Hydrafacial at https%3A%2F%2Fhydrafacial.com%2Ffind-a-provider%2F. For more information, visit www.beautyhealth.com.

