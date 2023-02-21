TaskUs Makes Long-Term Commitment to Support Partnership That Will Bring A New Solar Plant to Texas

1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TaskUs (Nasdaq: TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, has made a long-term commitment to support a partnership between Watershed, an enterprise climate platform, and renewables marketplace Ever.green to launch the first fixed-price virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA). Through the VPPA, TaskUs and other customers are contributing to the financing of a new solar plant in Laredo, Texas that will add clean energy to a grid that largely relies on coal and gas.

Supporting the fixed-price VPPA allows TaskUs to lock in long-term costs, as well as make significant progress towards its ambitious environmental goals. The Texas power grid experiences high emissions intensity owing to a reliance on coal and gas and the new solar plant will allow TaskUs and other companies to realize significant carbon reduction impact with their investments. The solar energy produced by this plant is expected to lead to over 13,000 tons of CO2 avoided every year—equivalent to taking nearly 3,000 gas-powered cars off the road annually. This partnership is a blueprint for many more projects of its kind funded collectively by Watershed customers.

"At TaskUs we take our sustainability efforts seriously with the understanding that every action we take as a company will have an impact on the environment, our society, and collective future,” said Jon Wouters, TaskUs' Division Vice President of Global Facilities, Growth, and Sustainability. “Working with Watershed helps us more quickly realize long-term environmental goals, which are a critical piece of our overall ESG commitments. We are excited to see the positive impact of this collaboration.”

"The fixed-price VPPA lets Watershed customers lock in years of renewable energy production that would not exist without their commitments," said Watershed co-founder Taylor Francis. "What's more, as corporate offsetting comes under intensified regulatory and media scrutiny, VPPA customers will have the assurance that they're funding only the highest-quality projects."

The VPPA participation is illustrative of TaskUs' ESG goals, which continue to be a key consideration for company operations. As a fully cloud-based organization, TaskUs is able to take an asset-light approach to working with customers. The company also focuses on achieving maximized efficiency in its facilities by managing improved seat utilization across its global footprint. TaskUs' sites in 14 countries have various local initiatives to encourage recycling, efficient energy usage, water conservation, and efforts to limit the presence and use of single-use plastics, among others.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 48,700 employees across twenty-eight locations in 14 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

Related Articles

