Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing has announced Project Dorothy, its 50 MW flagship green data center co-located at a wind farm in Texas, has been featured in a Black History Month segment from KLBK News in Lubbock, Texas. The segment can be found+here. The news clip from KLBK features a quick video tour of the data center and wind farm which clearly capture the essence of innovation embodied in the project.

All of Soluna’s renewable computing data centers are named after influential women in science. This+project is named after Dorothy Vaughan, an African American mathematician and “human computer” who worked for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics and NASA in 1939. Dorothy Vaughan led a team of women human computers that would go on to change our understanding of space forever. Their work helped send America’s first satellites–the SCOUT vehicle rockets–into space.

“Dorothy Vaughan was a tenacious leader and humbly triumphant. Her legacy inspires us as we work to catalyze a clean energy future.” said Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, Inc.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as Bitcoin mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’

