Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to the mobility ecosystem, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Morelli, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anshooman Aga, will present at the following investor conferences:

Citi’s Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference; February 22 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time

Barclays Industrial Select Conference; February 22 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations, “Events & Presentations” section of Vontier’s website, at www.vontier.com. A replay of both presentations will be available, following the presentations.

