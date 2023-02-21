Astec to Bring OneASTEC Product Offering to CONEXPO

1 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. ( ASTE) is returning to CONEXPO-CON/AGG, March 14-18, in Las Vegas, with its comprehensive product offering.

Astec will showcase its strength in the infrastructure market and its unique position to offer customers a one-stop shop of equipment for the asphalt, concrete, mining, quarrying, forestry, and industrial heating industries.

In the outside Diamond Lot (#D1200), Astec will have two fully assembled concrete batch plants and mixers, including a restored 1937 Rexcon mixer to highlight how far the industry has come. Inside the Central Hall (#C30235), the company will feature an immersive virtual reality experience, demos for its recently launched Astec Digital technology solutions, more than 20 machines, and equipment models.

“We’re excited to feature a variety of new and existing products that have established Astec as a global leader in equipment used to build the infrastructure that connects the world,” said Jaco van der Merwe, President and CEO of Astec Industries. “It’s also the perfect time to introduce our Astec digital product suite, a completely new technology solution for managing and optimizing our customers’ Rock to Road operations.”

Exhibition attendees and media are invited to attend a press event on Wednesday, March 15, at 8 a.m. PST.

  • Astec’s new President and CEO, Jaco van der Merwe, will open the session with remarks on his first 90 days as CEO and share his vision for the future.
  • Tim Averkamp, Group President, will discuss Astec's products on display, including the newest models.
  • Sid Verma, Chief Technology Officer and President, Digital and Innovation, for Astec, will introduce how Astec’s digital suite of products can help companies improve productivity through plant controls, data and process intelligence, telematics, and robotics.

Exhibition highlights include:

  • Astec’s comprehensive concrete product line, including RexCon Model S Portable Paving Batch Plant, BMH Rollmaster Reversing Drum Mixer, CON-E-CO LO PRO 327SS.
  • Asphalt Plant Virtual Reality Station – NEW, immersive virtual experience with three different asphalt plant designs to explore.
  • Introducing Astec Digital, a NEW, integrated technology solution for the Rock to Road value chain
  • Astec DBXHR Asphalt Plant Model - Take a walk around the highly detailed 1/8 scale model of a full Double Barrel XHR asphalt plant to get a unique view of how it works.
  • NEW Heatec Portable Polymer Blending System - Compact enough to fit in a shipping container or trailer so you can take polymer blending where you need it.
  • 10 roadbuilding machines, including the introduction of 3 NEW machines: Roadtec RP-175 and RP-195, as well as the RX-405 cold planer complete with a VR experience.
  • An array of aggregate and mining equipment, including the re-designed 9200 fines recovery plant, the NEW PTSC2818VM portable screen, and a variety of mobile crushers and screens.
  • The unveiling of a NEW Peterson horizontal grinder

Astec employees in Las Vegas will be available to connect with current and future customers. For more information about Astec’s presence, visit astecindustries.com/CONEXPO2023.

About Astec Industries

Since 1972, Astec Industries, Inc. has been connecting communities by providing innovative rock to road solutions for our customers. United by our purpose - Built to Connect - Astec is a leading global manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Operations are divided into two primary business segments. Infrastructure Solutions includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions. Materials Solutions includes aggregate and other material processing solutions.

For more information, visit astecindustries.comand connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Contact:
Brian Baker
External Communications Manager
[email protected]
Mobile: +1.423.315.7177

