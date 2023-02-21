Aditxt%2C+Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), an innovation company developing and commercializing technologies with a focus on monitoring and modulating the immune system, today announces the formation of a U.S.-based wholly- owned subsidiary, Pearsanta, Inc. (“Pearsanta”), to accelerate the growth of Aditxt’s second program, AditxtScore™, through future strategic revenue and growth-oriented transactions.

Anthony Voorhies, currently the head of the AditxtScore™ division, will serve as President of Pearsanta. Mr. Voorhies has over 20 years of clinical diagnostics and healthtech industry experience. He previously held executive roles with multiple private and public healthcare companies and has commercialized a broad range of diagnostic tools, biomarkers, and FDA-cleared medical devices for early stage and established profitable companies. Under Mr. Voorhies’ leadership, the AditxtScore™ division has successfully grown from inception to commercialization and into revenues in just under two years.

“Pearsanta is well positioned for growth in 2023,” said Mr. Voorhies. “Pearsanta’s focus is on expanding our innovation platforms through a diversified product offering and pipeline while driving revenue growth from reimbursement and cash channels. Pearsanta will also focus on enhancing operational capabilities and efficiencies, through automation and new delivery systems to rapidly scale our business and fulfill a growing market demand for personalized and precise medicine.”

Pearsanta will be headquartered at AditxtScore’s™ existing immune monitoring center, a 25,000-square-foot CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited facility in Richmond’s downtown biotech park which employs a robust and talented team of scientists and laboratory personnel. Pearsanta will focus on the continued commercialization of AditxtScore™, a proprietary platform designed to provide a personalized profile of the immune system which the Company believes is key to unlocking the potential of precision medicine.

“The formation of Pearsanta demonstrates Aditxt’s commitment to its mission and business model of ‘Making Promising Innovations Possible,’” said Amro Albanna, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Aditxt. “This is our second subsidiary to launch, following the formation of Adimune™, Inc. earlier this year. We look forward to creating many more exciting opportunities such as these for Aditxt’s shareholders.”

About Aditxt

Aditxt is an innovation company developing and commercializing technologies focused on monitoring and modulating the immune system. Aditxt’s immune monitoring technologies are designed to provide a personalized immune profile. Aditxt’s immune modulating technologies, currently preclinical, are being developed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance to address rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies.

For more information, visit the company’s websites at www.Aditxt.com and www.AditxtScore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ongoing and planned product and business development; the Company's intellectual property position; the Company's ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company's results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as market and other conditions and those risks more fully discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005369/en/