SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Carrols” or the “Company”) ( TAST), the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, today announced that Anthony E. Hull, Interim President and CEO, and Gretta Miles, Controller and Assistant Treasurer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). A press release reporting the Company’s financial results for the quarter and full year 2022 will be issued at 7:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 201-493-6779. A replay will be available three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13735441. The replay will be available until Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website located at www.carrols.com. The press release and related presentation slides will be accessible via the same website page prior to the scheduled call.

About the Company

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in North America. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,022 BURGER KING® restaurants in 23 states as well as 65 POPEYES® restaurants in seven states. Carrols has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976 and POPEYES® restaurants since 2019. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.carrols.com.

Investor Relations:
Jeff Priester
332-242-4370
[email protected]

