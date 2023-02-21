Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Barclays Global HealthCare Conferenceon Tuesday, March 14th, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida. Aldo Denti, Company Group Chairman DePuy Synthes and Peter Menziuso, Company Group Chairman, Vision will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:15 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the webcast.

