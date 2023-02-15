Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced today that its CEO, Angus Pacala, and CFO, Mark Weinswig, will present virtually at the Baird Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference on February 15, 2023.

Date: February 15, 2023

Presentation Time: 2:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 p.m. ET

A live and archived audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on Ouster’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ouster.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading global provider of high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, Velodyne Lidar sensors, and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports over 850 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

