With Recession Pressure Mounting, More Than 1 in 3 CFOs Worry about Paying Employees on Time

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023

Coupa's inaugural Strategic CFO survey reveals the tradeoffs CFOs are making between cost-cutting and profit-building strategies to remain competitive

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The imminent threat of a recession is increasing worry among CFOs, forcing them to make short-term business decisions that may significantly impact growth levers for the long-term.

coupa_Logo.jpg

The priority concern is hitting sales forecasts in the next 6-12 months (91%), as well as declining profitability and margins (42%), meeting payroll (39%), and going bankrupt/running out of cash (36%), according to new survey data from Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), the leader in Business Spend Management (BSM).

CFOs will continue to face mounting hardships among today's economic uncertainty and increasingly look to cut costs. Many have already resorted to layoffs, despite 86% saying layoffs are a last resort to cut costs and 87% recognizing layoffs create long-term issues. That's leading CFOs to prioritize alternate cost-cutting measures this year, including increasing the price of products and services sold (38%), enforcing stricter spend rules (33%), and renegotiating supplier contracts (32%).

CFOs Can't Cut What They Can't See

Without a granular level of visibility across a company's entire spend activity, CFOs will not be able to make informed cost-cutting decisions that allow them to stay competitive. Nearly half (46%) of CFOs surveyed suffer from a lack of visibility. They point to critical blockers within their organizations:

  • 57% have spend data siloed across multiple systems.
  • 44% have extremely labor-intensive processes to gather data.
  • Less than half (46%) have proactive and predictive financial forecasting and risk management tools, indicating a majority are ill equipped to plan for the future.

"Economic volatility calls for a strategy of managing costs intelligently, rather than hurrying to cut costs reactively. The ability to do this hinges on having a wealth of data that is accurate and timely to inform decision making," said Tony Tiscornia, Coupa CFO. "Resilient companies use intelligent spend data to execute in the present with urgency, but in a way that reduces the risk of unintended long-term negative consequences."

CFOs Turn to Automation to Boost Profitability

Despite the need to cut costs, CFOs recognize the importance of investing in automation to reach a state of financial maturity to combat disruption and achieve long-term success.

"Automation technologies allow CFOs to chart a course through the storm and emerge stronger," continued Tiscornia. "With a potential recession on the way, it's absolutely critical CFOs optimize financial health by equipping their organization to respond faster and more strategically to disruption. It's how CFOs will help their companies survive a recession and come out of it ready to accelerate growth."

Read the full report: The Strategic CFO: Maintaining a Competitive Edge in Uncertain Times.

Methodology

The survey was conducted among 600 CFOs and finance leaders (SVPs and higher who report to the CFO) in businesses with over $500M in revenue across Canada, the US, UK, Ireland, France, and Germany. The survey was carried out online with an email invitation between November and December 2022 by Wakefield Research.

About Coupa Software

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. To learn more about Coupa, visit coupa.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

favicon.png?sn=SF13673&sd=2023-02-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-recession-pressure-mounting-more-than-1-in-3-cfos-worry-about-paying-employees-on-time-301745852.html

SOURCE Coupa Software

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF13673&Transmission_Id=202302140800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF13673&DateId=20230214
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.