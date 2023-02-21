James J. Kim, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) and Bank (CVCB), is pleased to announce Shannon R. Avrett as the Company’s and CVCB’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 14, 2023. She succeeds Interim Executive Vice President, CFO Dawn P. Crusinberry, who will remain with the Company as Executive Vice President through the completion of a smooth transition.

Shannon R. Avrett, CPA, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Central Valley Community Bancorp and Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Avrett joins the Company as an accomplished finance and accounting expert with over 18 years’ experience serving financial institutions with assets up to $18 billion, including 10 years with Moss Adams LLP in corporate strategic planning, financial management, accounting, risk management, auditing and regulatory reporting.

For the past five years, she has served in the roles of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Vice President, Controller; and Vice President, Internal Controls and Financial Reporting Manager for California financial institutions with asset sizes ranging from $200 million to $18 billion. She is also a certified public accountant (CPA). Ms. Avrett graduated from Stanford University with a Bachelor of Arts, Economics degree. She is an active steward of the community, a youth mentor and water polo coach encouraging skills in leadership and confidence, in addition to being a member of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

“Shannon brings a wealth of expertise and financial acumen to the CFO role, and her shared values as a leader fit seamlessly into our Company’s culture at the highest level,” said Kim. “Shannon strategically complements our executive management team and I’m confident that, together, we will lead our Company to its next level of success while remaining focused on our mission to exceed expectations for team, clients, community and shareholders.”

Ms. Avrett is a highly respected executive. She will serve on the executive managing committee and support the annual strategic planning process, as well as oversee the Company’s finance and accounting division.

About Central Valley Community Bank

Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. CVCB operates full-service Banking Centers throughout California’s San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento region, in addition to maintaining Commercial, Real Estate and Agribusiness Lending, as well as Private Business Banking and Cash Management Departments.

Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp’s and CVCB’s Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Chairman), Daniel N. Cunningham (Vice Chairman), F. T. “Tommy” Elliott, IV, Robert J. Flautt, Gary D. Gall, James J. Kim, Andriana D. Majarian, Steven D. McDonald, Louis C. McMurray, Karen A. Musson, Dorothea D. Silva and William S. Smittcamp.

More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found at www.cvcb.com. Also, visit CVCB on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

