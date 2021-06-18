Northstar Receives Notice from the Canadian Patent Office That Its Patent Application Has Been Approved for Fast Track Due to Northstar's Green Technology

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2023

  • Northstar's shingle reprocessing technology has been approved for expedited patent application processing by the Canadian Patent Office because it helps resolve environmental impacts

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a Notice of Advanced Examination (the "Notice") from the Canadian Patent Office ("CPO") dated February 1, 2023. The Notice confirms approval by CPO of Northstar's request for advance examination of its patent application for the Company's innovative technology for reprocessing asphalt shingles on the grounds that the application relates to green technology that either helps resolve or mitigate environmental impacts or conserves the natural environment or natural resources.

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO and Director of Northstar, stated, "We are progressing quickly with the development of our intellectual property portfolio. Following the issuance of our first patent by the US Patent & Trademark Office in November 2022, we are excited to receive this news from the Canadian Patent Office. It is incredibly gratifying for our team to know that the Canadian Patent Office agrees that our patent application relates to green technology and we can therefore take advantage of the CPO fast-track process. We anticipate receiving an expedited ruling on our patent application and look forward to the next steps in the application process."

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at both its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia and its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visitwww.northstarcleantech.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning: (i) the anticipated approval of a patent for Northstar's technology for reprocessing asphalt shingles; (ii) the expectation of receiving an expedited ruling from the Canadian Patent Office; and (iii) the Company's ability to become a leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company as well as those risks and uncertainties which are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 and in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflict in Ukraine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

favicon.png?sn=VA13619&sd=2023-02-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-receives-notice-from-the-canadian-patent-office-that-its-patent-application-has-been-approved-for-fast-track-due-to-northstars-green-technology-301745958.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

WRITTEN BY

