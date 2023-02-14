PR Newswire

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC Biopharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Arlene M. Morris to the position of Chair of the Board.

Ms. Morris has held a seat on the TC BioPharm board as an independent director since 2022. An accomplished biotech executive and board member, with many years of experience, Ms. Morris has a proven track record of evolving businesses and enhancing their outcomes through deep knowledge and guidance. Her leadership in business development and strategic marketing offer unique oversight to the company as TC BioPharm advances through clinical trials. She has been instrumental in high-profile corporate partnering sell side deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars and been instrumental in reverse mergers including Albireo (Biodel), Viridian (MiRagen) and Cogent (Unum). Additionally, she has coordinated financings for private and public companies in excess of $250 million.

"I am delighted to welcome Arlene as our new Chair of the Board," said Bryan Kobel, Chief Executive Officer. "Her experience as an entrepreneur, an executive, and a board member in public companies make her the ideal person for the position. A highly regarded corporate leader with a wealth of operational perspective, Arlene's deep understanding of biotechnology and capital markets will be instrumental in advancing TC BioPharm's strategic goals. In aligning our board with our company focus and make up, it became apparent that Arlene was the ideal person for this role, especially noting we are female founded and continue to lead the way in diversity in STEM in leadership roles.

Kobel continued, "On a personal note, Arlene has been instrumental as a mentor and I appreciate her stepping into this role to help further our efforts in our existing collaborations and on going discussions to expand our platform and strategic partnerships in the industry."

"I am honored to take on the responsibility as Chair for TC BioPharm at such a pivotal time in the company's growth trajectory," said Morris. "I look forward to continuing to work with this talented Board and management team as we establish ourselves as a frontrunner in the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer."

Ms. Morris is the CEO of Willow Advisors LLC a biotech advisory firm. She was previously the CEO and president of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers and Affymax focused on the development of peptide therapeutics.

She also serves as a board of directors member of the U.S.-based biotech companies Palatin Technologies, Inc., Cogent Therapeutics Inc., and Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Ms. Morris is also on the Board of Viveve a publicly traded medical device company. She is on the Board of the Charleston Animal Society. She was formerly on the board of the Foundation for Research Development of the Medical University of South Carolina and Carlow University and previously served on numerous other public company boards including most recently the Dimension, Biodel and Neovacs SA Boards as well as the Board of BIO and the Humane Society of Silicon Valley.

Ms. Morris received a B.A. in Biology from Carlow College.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

