HAMPTON, N.H., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to get their hearts pumping in more ways than one in February with a special limited-time offer*. Join Planet Fitness, the Judgement Free Zone®, for $1 down and only $10 a month now through February 16, cancel anytime. Whether you're looking for a post-Valentine's Day energy boost or to kick start your physical and mental health during National Heart Health Month and beyond, Planet Fitness is the place to break a sweat and boost your energy with this limited-time offer. Find the nearest club or join online here.

A recent Planet Fitness survey found that 87 percent** of Americans work out or exercise in an effort to stay healthy. The study also found that 69 percent of people work out on Valentine's Day and 58 percent of exercising adults hit the gym with their significant other. Additional findings include:

A Day for Love and Sweat. Gen Z and Millennials (75 percent) are significantly more likely than Gen X and Boomers (64 percent) to work out on Valentine's Day.

Gen Z and Millennials (75 percent) are significantly more likely than Gen X and Boomers (64 percent) to work out on Valentine's Day. Sweating with Your Partner. Of the 58 percent of people that work out with their significant other, 43 percent of them do it because they have a good time. Furthermore, parents (71 percent) are more likely than their peers without children (52 percent) to work out with their partner.

"February is the month of love and heart health, and Planet Fitness is here to support members on their fitness journeys every step of the way," said Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "Whether you're working out in the club or looking for heart-pumping exercises in the Planet Fitness App to boost your cardiovascular health and wellness, there's no better time to join Planet Fitness for just $1 down and $10 a month to enjoy the instant energy-boosting benefits of working out in a comfortable, Judgement Free environment."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The free and recently redesigned Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts hundreds of on-demand digital exercises in your pocket, including a Healthy Heart Collection of workouts ranging from cardio, to yoga, to strength, all geared towards increasing cardiovascular health and overall energy.

When you join online, new members can make a donation to the American Heart Association, in addition to Planet Fitness' longstanding partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Donations to the American Heart Association will go toward funding lifesaving research, advocating for healthier communities, improving patient care and working for equitable health for all people.

*U.S. locations only

**Online survey conducted by Wired Research to 1,005 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percent.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2022, Planet Fitness had approximately 17.0 million members and 2,410 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90 percent of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

