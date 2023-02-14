Amcor to participate in Bank of America Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on March 1, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale

ZURICH, Feb. 14, 2023

ZURICH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced that Ron Delia, CEO of Amcor, will participate in a fireside chat with Bank of America Securities research analyst George Staphos at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:50 am ET. Amcor is also scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day at the W Fort Lauderdale.

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2022, 44,000 Amcor people generated $15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

