SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced CRN%26reg%3B, a brand of The+Channel+Company, has named Ken Marks, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales, to its 2023 Most Influential Channel Chief List for the second consecutive year. In addition, Chris Catanzaro, VP of Americas Channels, Brian Kroneman, Sr. Director, Worldwide Channel Programs and Strategy, and Michelle Patterson, Director, Field and Channel Marketing, were named to CRN’s 2023 Channel Chiefs list. The recognitions are a testament to the team’s ability to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

“As SentinelOne continues to reach new heights, we are proud to remain the partner of choice for value added resellers, MSSPs, global system integrators, distributors and incident response partners across the globe,” said Ken Marks, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales, SentinelOne. “Operating in today’s demand environment requires exceptional go-to-market execution, and we remain committed to working with our partners to reduce reliance on human-intensive processes while offering the best-in-class protection.”

Since launching its enablement program in June 2021, SentinelOne has over 20,000 accreditations, with an additional 1,100 accreditations for its cloud and identity specializations. In addition, SentinelOne has seen 175% growth year-over-year in deal registrations, over 700 successful partner-led POCs, and achieved over 1,100 joint marketing activities with partners during 2022. SentinelOne’s world-class program helps partners deliver the next generation protection people and organizations need – driving autonomous cybersecurity forward.

The 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs list honors individuals who have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships. The Channel Chiefs list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com%2FChannelChiefs. To learn more about the SentinelOne Partner Program, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fpartners.sentinelone.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

