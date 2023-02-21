AVANGRID Recognized Among World's Most Sustainable Companies in S&P Global 2023 Sustainability Yearbook

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, has announced it is one of two U.S. electric utilities to be named to the 2023 Sustainability Yearbook, S&P Global’s annual and comprehensive listing of the world’s most sustainable companies. This is the company’s third consecutive year appearing on the prestigious list.

“AVANGRID has and continues to demonstrate leadership in all aspects of ESG,” said Pedro Azagra, CEO of AVANGRID. “We believe that our strong track record of ESG commitments and execution against our goals ensures that we are a key company to lead the clean energy transition. We also benefit from the leadership Iberdrola, whose expertise is illustrated by their rank within the top 5% of S&P Global ESG Scores in the 2023 Yearbook. Our commitment to sustainability influences all of our actions, investments and strategies.”

To be included in the Yearbook, companies are assessed using the industry specific Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) questionnaire and methodology reflecting a company’s score compared to its industry peers. Companies must be in the top 15% of their industry and achieve an S&P Global Sustainability Score within 30% of their industry’s top-performing company. AVAGNRID’s earned a CSA score that is in the 90th percentile relative to peers and is two times the electric utility average. AVANGRID earned an overall ESG score of 75 out of 100.

The 2023 edition of the Yearbook is the result of the analysis of 61 different industries and a detailed assessment of more than 7,800 companies, for which more than 14 million data points were collected. The results of this assessment help investors identify companies that are successfully addressing the opportunities and risks of the global sustainability challenge.

“AVANGRID continuously demonstrates that clean energy is not just a beneficial outcome for the environment, but also for society,” said Laney Brown, vice president of sustainability at AVANGRID. “Our ESG position is not new, and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished—we are consistently recognized for our governance and compliance work, we’ve maintained emissions intensity levels that are six-times lower than the US average for more than six years, and we’re aggressively moving forward with carbon reduction. Being named a Yearbook member is an honor and demonstrates our actions are making an impactful difference.”

AVANGRID’s sustainability strategy is organized into five key areas of focus:

  • Reducing the company’s carbon footprint;
  • Conscious action on social investment;
  • Creating a more sustainable and diverse supply chain;
  • Investing in its people; and
  • Operating with the highest ethical and governance standards.

The full Sustainability Yearbook 2023 is available at www.spglobal.com%2Fesg%2Fcsa%2Fyearbook%2F and AVANGRID’s ESG rating can be found here.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $40 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, AVANGRID ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. AVANGRID is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230214005622r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005622/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.